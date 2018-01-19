Mnangagwa jets into Lusaka

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in the country for a one day consultative meeting with President Edgar Lungu.

President Mnangagwa is expected to consult on a wide range of bilateral issues.

President Mnangagwa arrived this morning at 9:30hrs.

President Mnangagwa is currently paying courtesy calls on all SADC leaders after taking over power from Robert Mugabe.

President Mnangagwa visited South Africa last month and met with President Jacob Zuma and was last week in Angola to meet that country’s President Joao Lourenco.

The Zimbabwean Head of State will discuss the political situation in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean President was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, and Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba among other senior government officials.