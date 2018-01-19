Kalaba was received in a thunderous welcome in Mansa

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba was today morning received in a thunderstorm welcome by hundreds of his supporters in Mansa District in Luapula Province.

The Bahat PF Member of Parliament resigned from the government citing greedy and corruption by the system that needs to fight the vices.

Hundreds of people went to receive their representative as he tours his constituency.

There have been several calls by the PF leadership in the province for Mr. Kalaba to resign from the ruling party after the Bahat Law Maker resigned from his ministerial position.

The ruling party in the province has said it is not logical for the former minister to only resign from the PF government and decides to remain a member of the party whose leadership he has accused of being corrupt.

Mr. Kalaba has maintained that he will not resign from the ruling party saying he is there to represent his people.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister says he made a choice to leave his cabinet portfolio not because he decided to make enemies of all my brothers and sisters in the Party and Government.