Eight month old Mbala toddler dies after consuming insecticide

An eight months baby in Mbala District of Northern Province has died after consuming an insecticide called Force kill.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told QTV News that the incident happened at Kanyai Village in Chief Nsokolo.

Ms Katongo has explained that the incident happened when Rogers Sichula aged 37 of Seven Village who was coming from buying the insecticide in the company of his son went to the house of the deceased’s parents for shelter after rains started.

Ms Katongo furthermore explains that at the point of leaving, Mr. Sichula left behind the bottle of the insecticide which had no cover and it was at that point when the female toddler drunk the poisonous substance.

She says the victim, who was found with a burnt tongue, was rushed to Nsokolo Rural Health Center and later died around 19:00 hours the same day.

She says Mr. Sichula is currently detained in Police custody while the body of the deceased was buried yesterday after postmortem.

Meanwhile, two carpenters identified as Lason Soko aged 34 and Godfrey Kalale aged 32 both of Chaisa Compound in Lusaka were electrocuted as they were working on a roof at one of the houses in Emmasdale along Great North Road.

The Police Spokesperson has disclosed that the incident happened on 18th January, 2018 at about 15:00 hours when the victims were pushing iron sheets which came into contact with a Zesco overhead cable.

Ms Katongo says the two were rushed to Matero First level Hospital where Lason Soko was pronounced dead while Godfrey Kalale was referred to UTH where he is admitted.

In another development, a man identified as Malambo Mazaba aged 42 of Koinonina farm of Kasupe area in Lusaka West was yesterday 18th January, 2018 around 05 00 hours found dead in his motor vehicle, Toyota Hilux registration number AAZ 3140.