Cocaine trafficking duo nabbed

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Luapula province has arrested and jointly charged two Congolese nationals for trafficking in cannabis rolls, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Andrew Mbuluwe, 19, a small-scale farmer of Mpolopota village in Kasenga district and costa Mutaba Kanyembo, 18, a small-scale farmer of Mwendele village in the democratic republic of Congo has been arrested for trafficking in 122 rolls of cannabis wrapped in plantain leaves weighing 115.90 kilograms.

Dec spokesperson Theresa Katongo says the duo was intercepted at Mununshi check point in Mwansabombwe district.

Ms. Katongo says in central province, the commission has arrested Steven Chibuye Siame, 30, of Siame farm in Lupiya area of serenje district for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 183.37kg and trafficking in 9.31kg of loose cannabis.

Meanwhile, in kabompo district of north-western province, the commission has arrested Maybin Makalichi, 28, of Kamayemba area for trafficking in 14.5kg of loose cannabis and Danny Foloshi, 25, of Matishi area for trafficking in loose cannabis weighing 10.5kg.

All the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.