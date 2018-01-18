Bwana Mkubwa MP urges Zambians to support President Edgar Lungu

Patriotic Front (PF) Bwana Mkubwa Constituency Member Of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda has called on all well-meaning Zambians to fully support Republican President Edgar Lungu for showing great and bold leadership in the fight against the cholera epidemic in Lusaka and the country at large.

And Dr Chanda has also thanked President Lungu for exercising his powers as commander in chief of the armed forces by engaging the military to work with local government authorities to help clean up the central business districts of cities like Lusaka, Ndola and Kitwe.

He says the president’s push for an urban renewal program involving the cleanup of the city centers and markets must be greatly commended.

Dr. Chanda says president Lungu is not making cheap populist decisions like most politicians are always inclined to do stressing that leadership is about making the tough but right decisions which will serve the people better in the long term.

Dr Chanda further adds that the president’s urban renewal program is the only way to permanently correct unfortunate situations like those of people engaging in uncontrolled street vending including in consumable foods, the construction of market stores on top of drainage and sewerage pipes, construction of market stores on top of high pressure water pipes and even blocking main access roads in markets.