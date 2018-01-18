300 PF Members join NDC

Over three hundred PF members’ in isoka district have ditched the ruling party and joined the newly formed national democratic congress NDC.

The defectors from the PF where received by NDC Muchinga province chairperson Maxwell Sichimba.

And national democratic congress NDC national youth Chairman Charles Kabwita says more PF members across Muchinga province are expected to cross over to the NDC.

Mr. Kabwita says the defections of some PF members in Muchinga comes barely seven days after the NDC top leadership’s visited Muchinga and northern provinces.

He says the PF is finished and has urged the new entrants into the NDC to recruit their colleague’s from the PF into the NDC.

And in a related development, five PF district officials from Mporokoso district have joined the NDC.

The five were led by Mporokoso district vice youth treasurer Jackson Bwalya.