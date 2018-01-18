13 million United States dollars pumped into the reopening of Baluba mine

China nonferrous mining corporation Luanshya copper mine deputy chief executive officer Wang Jingjun says thirteen million United States dollars has been pumped into the reopening of Baluba mine.

Mr. Wang says his company is looking forward to reopen Baluba mine after the increase in copper prices on the world market.

He says the reopening of Baluba mine will be enhanced by concerted efforts with the government and the community Of Luanshya town.

Mr. Wang has appealed to members of the public to take time to understand and appreciate the challenges which the mining company was facing such us increment in the price of sulphuric acid, electricity tariffs by CEC and paying back of the loan especially now that the operations of Baluba mine is about to resume.

And Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda has thanked china nonferrous Mining Corporation’s for their decision to reopen Baluba mine in 2018.

Mr. Chanda says the reopening of Baluba mine is a major milestone for the people of Luanshya especially those that were put on forced leave after the mine was placed under care and maintenance.

He says the mine, being the largest private sector employer in the district plays a major role in the social and economic development of the town and remains a strategic partner of the local authority.

The mayor has since called on china nonferrous mining corporation Luanshya copper mines to support local suppliers and contractors once Baluba opens and also employ as many local people as possible in the Baluba mine workforce not forgetting by calling back first all those who are on forced leave and even those who may had left on voluntary separation scheme (VSS) due to difficult as well as the members general public who includes the youths of Luanshya so as to enhance the livelihood of the residents of Luanshya town and the country at large.

The Luanshya mayor also proposed to management to come up with incentives such awards meant to promoting cleanliness of the town and workers residential surrounding areas.

