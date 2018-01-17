President Lungu urged to be serious with corruption fight

The Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to seriously show leadership in fighting corruption.

ZUFIAW General Secretary Chingati Msiska has reminded President Lungu that his party was elected into government on the premise of being pro-poor political party.

Mr. Msiska has told Journalists in Lusaka that the union is disappointed at the continued reports of mismanagement and corruption surfacing in government stressing that Zambians feel betrayed by lack of action by the power that be.

He says leaders have the responsibility to be transparent and lead by example.

He says the Union will not condone corrupt practices and the mismanagement of tax payers’ money by those entrusted with the responsibility to manage these funds.

Mr. Msiska has however questioned government’s decision to procure 42 fire trucks for Municipalities, Ambulances for health centers and the construction of the 321 Kilometers Lusaka- Ndola dual carriage way at the expense of poverty and unemployment.

Meanwhile Mr. Msiska has observed that the recent ban on travel and importation of fresh farm produce from Zambia by some neighboring countries has had an adverse impact on businesses and their workers due to loss of income from trade.

He also notes that the recent closure of markets and vending has also resulted in the loss of revenue for most houses.