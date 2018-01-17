Chasaya cautions civil servants

Civil Service Commission Chairman Dickson Chasaya has cautioned civil servants against issuing press statements to the media on behalf of government.

Mr. Chasaya says anyone who is below the rank of the Permanent Secretary should not discuss government issues with the media without permission from the authorities.

He also says government matters are delegate therefore they cannot be discussed anyhow and especially not using social media.

Meanwhile the Civil Service Commission Chairman has asked the permanent secretaries to do their job.

He say Permanent Secretaries are the Chief Executive Officers in ministries but they are letting their officers to behave anyhow.

He also says civil servants know their ethics; hence the need to do what is expected of them.