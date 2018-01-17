Charles Banda woes Spanish investors

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda has urged the Spanish business community to consider Zambia as a premium investment destination of choice as the Government has created and continues to build a conducive environment for investors.

Addressing over 70 Spanish companies that attended the Zambia Business and Investment Forum held in conjunction with the Madrid Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Banda has stressed that the Zambian government is encouraging investments aimed at accelerating the country’s social, economic development and progression.

More than 70 Spanish companies attended the Zambia- Spain Investment forum that was held in Madrid, Spain.

This is an annual event initiated by the Zambian Embassy in France also accredited to Spain for promotion of investments into Zambia with a focus of private to private partnership.

The forum which was held on the sidelines of the Spanish International Tourism Fair, FITUR grew from strength to strength with more Spanish investors showing interest to bring their investment into Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda has urged Spanish companies to bring their investment opportunities to Zambia.

And the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Augusto De Castaneda says more Spanish investors are interested to do business in Zambia and that his organization is keen to cooperate with Zambia to advanced the bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the same event, Zambia Development Agency Director of Investment Matongo Matamwandi has urged the Spanish to consider investing in Zambia as it is competitively located.

Earlier, Zambia’s Ambassador to France and also accredited to Spain Humphrey Chibanda called on the Spanish investors to consider investing in Zambia, the country being a safe place to do business.

The Madrid Chamber of Commerce have since set up a trade and investment Mission to Zambia slated for May 6th to 7th 2018 to take the Spanish prospective investors on a fact-finding mission.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News by Zambia’s Embassy to France Press First Secretary Yande Musonda.