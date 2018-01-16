Zambian Breweries donates over K2.5 million towards Cholera Fight

Zambian Breweries has donated over K2.5 million of a wide range of items in support of Government’s efforts to contain the outbreak of cholera.

A total of K1 million was spent on cleaning materials, clinical equipment, office furniture and assorted nutritional and carbonated soft drinks.

The balance of K1.5 million will go towards the construction of water boreholes in two townships of Lusaka.

Part of the support to the Government taskforce on cholera included a water bowser, which has been released by the company to help in the provision of good quality water during the short and medium term.

The company has also allocated funds to construct water boreholes in the most affected areas that include Matero and Kanyama.

This action by Zambian Breweries is in line with the company’s shared dream to energise everyone to work in the same direction and bring people together for a better world.

The donated items were sourced from a range of local suppliers or provided directly by Zambian Breweries and n this case included 5,000 cases of Maheu nutritional drink and over 6,000 cases of carbonated soft drinks.

The goods were delivered to the Ministry of Health today and were presented to the Government Taskforce team on cholera by Zambian Breweries corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekele.

The handover was attended by Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale, Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba and Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Hon. Sylvia Chalikosa

Mr. Sekele says the company’s dream of bringing people together for a better world motivates us to work towards creating a cleaner world, a healthier world and a growing world.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Mr. Sekele has expressed condolences to the families of those who have since died following the outbreak of the disease.

And Mr. Mushimba says government appreciates the efforts by Zambian Breweries as this is not the first time the company is donating to government.