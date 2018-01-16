Zambia values international relations- Malanji

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says the Zambian government values the friendly relations it has with various countries and organizations over the years.

The newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister said this in Lusaka when he met diplomats accredited to Zambia at the Mulungushi conference Centre.

He has therefore assured the diplomats that he is committed and that he will make sure that the foreign affairs ministry fulfills its mandate of promoting and maintaining international relations in line with Zambia’s foreign policy.

Speaking at the same event, Acting Dean Apostolic Nuncio Julio Murat says diplomats are accredited to Zambia to enforce good relations and to promote peace among these nations.

He also says these nations will help Zambia both spiritually and economically in order for the society to benefit.