CCPC horrified by the sudden increase in the prices of disinfectants

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is appalled by the sudden increase in the prices of disinfectants and Chlorine in the wake of the Cholera outbreak.

CCPC Public relations officer Namukolo Kasupa says the reported increase of the commodities between 800% and 1, 000% from the observed K3 – K5 per bottle to over K25 – K30 is not only a source of concern but defeats Government’s efforts of in the fight against Cholera.

She says the commission has since taken keen interest in this matter and launched investigations.

She says all traders that will be found to have increased the prices without justifiable corresponding increase in the sourcing costs will be taken to task.

She says the Commission will not seat idle and watch consumers being exploited in the wake of the Cholera outbreak.