UPND asks Govt to set up commission of inquiry in ‘unfair dismissals’

The opposition UPND has called on President Edgar Lungu to set up a commission of inquiry to ascertain the dismissals and retirements in “national interest” for the civil servants in the country.

And the party says it has learnt with sadness the recent non renewal of contract for Dr. Richard Mwiinga, the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF).

UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango in a statement issued to QTV News says it has come to the attention of the party that although Dr. Mwiinga was highly assessed by a responsible Board Committee of the Fund, which also recommended renewal, President Edgar Lungu decided not to have his contract renewed.

Ms Nalumango says despite the Government not remitting contributions to the PSPF, Dr Mwiinga and his team have tried to invest the little they have to ensure that the civil servants retiring have their benefits secured.

She says the Public Service Commission (PSC) is the only capable institution to hire competent civil servants with the right qualifications and competencies, and not using tribe to hire or fire people, as the case is for Dr. Mwiinga.

The UPND National Chairperson is accusing President Lungu of being a tribalist and this is a well-known fact that even this cholera that is ravaging Lusaka is as a result of President Lungu’s actions where all Doctors who are not his tribes mate have either been fired or transferred to rural areas all because of their surnames.