Street vendors blocked from marching to statehouse

Police in Lusaka this afternoon blocked street vendors near Kamwala trading area from going to State House where they wanted to be addressed by President Edgar Lungu.

Sources talked to have disclosed that the traders wanted to go to statehouse and complain to President Lungu about high levels of poverty after they were removed from the streets amid fears of the spread of the cholera epidemic.

They have told Q News that government should come up with long-term measures to ensure that all traders have decent trading places.

Some have however disclosed that the protest was politically motivated, adding that the protesters were chanting UPND slogans and raising party symbols as they matched.

They have stated that there was no need for vendors to protest because government had instructed displaced traders to use city market as an alternative trading place for now.

They have stated that it is primitive for politicians to incite any form of violence and take advantage of the cholera situation to gain political mileage.

A QTV news crew which rushed to the scene found vigil police offers manning Kamwala trading area

Meanwhile police spokesperson Ester Katongo has indicated that no arrests have been made so far.

Ms. Katongo says the protesters where around 8hrs addressed by the local authorities and dispersed, but latter regrouped around 12hrs en-route to cabinet offices.

She says it is at this point that police used tear smoke to disperse the protesters.