Govt urged to remove all tedious procedures in timber licensing

The Timber Producers Association of Zambia (TPAZ) has maintained that there is need for the government to remove all tedious procedures in timber licensing.

TPAZ Vice President Charles Masange says the association has been advocating for the promotion of timber exportation in a bid to strengthen the country’s foreign earnings.

Mr. Masange says it is clear that the dependence on copper for foreign exchange earnings is not working well for the nation thus the need to try other sources.

He says it is unacceptable for the nation to be poor when it is endowed with natural resources which if prudently utilized can help improve the lives of the people.