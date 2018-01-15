Call for national prayers a total mockery to God- Phiri

Zitukule Consortium, a civil society organization, says the call for national prayers by the Zambian government in the wake of the cholera outbreak is a total mockery to God and the Zambian citizens.

Zitukule Consortium Executive Director Nicholas Phiri says the outbreak of cholera in Zambia has completely nothing to do with religion or God but that it is a manmade disaster emanating from lacking of robust planning, bad governance and politics of popularlism by those in power.

Mr. Phiri is advising the PF government and leadership to desist from consciously orchestrated manipulation of serious situations and focus on addressing the root and underlying causes of challenges facing the nation today.

He says political leaders take pride in calling Zambia as a Christian nation, not because they are, but because it nourishes their political expedience.