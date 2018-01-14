Zambia to exhibit at FITUR international tourism fair, in Madrid

Zambia will this Wednesday continue its aggressive marketing campaigns in Europe as they exhibit at the Spanish International Tourism Fair (FITUR) that will be taking place from 17th to 21st January, 2018 in Madrid, Spain.

Leading the Zambian delegation, Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda is expected in Madrid tomorrow for various high-level meetings with the new United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili and the Spanish Government.

And 85 Spanish companies have registered for the Zambia Investment and Tourism Forum which will be held in partnership with Madrid Chamber of Commerce where a number of business meetings are expected to take place between the Spanish and the Zambian business houses in Spain this week.

Giving a briefing ahead of the Madrid Fair, Zambia’s Ambassador to France, who is also accredited to Spain and is Permanent Representative to the UNWTO, Humphrey Chibanda, explains that the country’s participation as part of the Government’s concerted efforts in economic diplomacy.

He says the trip is imperative, given that the Government has prioritised the tourism sector and thus promoting it as an economic sector that would contribute greatly to the sustainable economic development of the country.

Mr. Chibanda says Zambia will endeavour to explore and leverage on any opportunities that will benefit the economy and foster the socio economic development of the Zambian.

He notes that it is through economic development that we will be able to effectively tackle poverty alleviation.

He states that the Zambian Mission in Paris working with Zambia Tourism Agency will have a stand where the Zambia Development Agency and several Zambian tour operators will be exhibiting and sharing information on the prospects in the country.

Among the exhibitors at the Zambian stand will be 12 companies under the auspice of Zambia Development Agency who will be seeking investment partnerships with their Spanish counterparts.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News by Zambia’s Embassy in France First Press Secretary Yande Musonda.