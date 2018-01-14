Visiting Swedish Minister of Education counsels young people

Visiting Swedish Minister of Education Gustav Fridolin has observed the need to protect the population of young people in Africa.

The visiting Swedish Minister of Education said this at QFM/QTV in Lusaka during a Tikambe Program that is done by BBC Media Action in partnership with Restless Development funded by the government of Sweden.

Mr. Fridolin says the future of the world is very much dependent on the youth of Africa and thus the need for young people to protect themselves.

He says comprehensive sexual reproduction is key to preserving the population of young people.

Speaking at the same event, BBC Media Action Country Director Soren Johansen says since the project was introduced three year ago, they have been able to reach out to over 330, 000 young people in three provinces.

And Restless Development Project Manager Desmond Mabo says the project mainly focuses on young people because they are at the center of high risk of getting diseases such as HIV/AIDS and STIs.

And in his welcoming remarks, QTV Station Manager Nelson Zulu said in Zambia, adolescents continue to face numerous health issues with access to sexual and reproductive health services still remain a challenge for many.

He feels that this program will be able to address some of these challenges faced by young people.

Mr. Fridolin was accompanied by Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin.