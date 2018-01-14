Street vendors to be relocated to gutted Lusaka City Market

Government has announced that all street vendors that operated in the central business district relocate to the gutted city market with effect from Tuesday 16th January 2018 for the next four months.

Meanwhile the ministry of health has recorded a drastic reduction in the number of new cholera cases with only 68 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours from the previous 87 new cases recorded the previous day.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka, Local government Minister Vincent Mwale says no street vendor is expected to be seen trading in the Central business district as the gutted city market that has been designated to them is capable of hosting between 6, 000 to , 7000 vendors.

He says the reconstruction of the gutted market by the mining firm will then be delayed to allow for the hosting of the street vendors in the next four months.

Mr. Mwale has further announced the construction of the Soweto market annex is expected to be completed in the next two to three weeks to allow for vegetable and fruit traders to occupy the trading place.

He has further announced that the Simon Mwewa lane is expected to be completed in the next four months to take up about 4, 000 traders.

He has since announced that more markets that have allowed to be opened which include chiparamba market and the non food section of Luburma market.

Meanwhile Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says there has been a drastic reduction in new cases of cholera that have been recorded in the last 24 hours scaled up efforts that have been put in place to scale down on risk levels.

Dr Chilufya has announced that 67 new cases have been recorded today with cumulative cases currently standing at 3223 with 74 deaths recorded.

Meanwhile Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo says higher learning institutions are expected to reopen on the 23rd of January except for the Copperbelt University and the University of Zambia whose sanitary conditions have not yet been certified safe.