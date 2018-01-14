Make peace with Zambian – Msoni tells PF

All Peoples Congress (APC) Leader Nason Msoni has advised the PF Administration to make peace with Zambians alleging that people are agitated because of bad leadership.

Mr. Msoni says the PF Government has a lot of work to do as most people are frustrated with the current leadership.

Mr. Msoni states that before most people lose confidence in the government, it is important that the PF Administration addresses most of the challenges the people of Zambia are facing.

He says he does not understand why the PF has adopted this kind of running and managing public affairs.