Kunda confident of Chipolopolo at CHAN tournament

Soccer Analyst Stanslous Kunda is confident that Chipolopolo boys will perform exceptionally well during the African Championship of Nations (CHAN) tournament that has kicked off today in Morocco.

Kunda tells QTV Sports News that he has confidence in the 23 man squad that is representing Zambia at the tournament.

Kunda however feels that the Zambia Coach Wedson Nyirenda should have included the Under – 20 players in the names of Hassen Chisala of Nkana and Lameck Banda who is now with Zesco United.

He says what is inspiring is the fact that the coach has assembled a powerful team that is capable of bringing glory to Zambia.

He recalls that last time Zambia featured at the CHAN tournament was eliminated by Guinea in the quarter finals through a penalty shootout.

Kunda says in the opening game for Chipolopolo, they are facing Uganda saying this is a weaker opponent.

Kunda furthermore recalls that when these two teams met at the tournament, Zambia carried the day through a goal from then skipper Christopher Katongo.