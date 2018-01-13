Police nab 55 Kanyama rioters

Police in Lusaka have arrested fifty five suspects who were part of the riot that erupted in Kanyama.

Briefing journalists in Lusaka, Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says government will not tolerate any lawlessness in the country even during this period as the defense forces clean Lusaka.

Mr. Kampyongo says the riots that started from Kanyama later on spread to Misisi Compound, Chibolya and John Leigh.

He says during the riot, Police Post in Chibolya was partially destroyed, a private car that was parked at the police post was damaged and that another tipper truck parked at the same post was set ablaze.

The Home Affairs Minister has also indicated that a police officer was injured as the police service tried to control the situation.

Speaking at the same briefing, Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale says starting tomorrow; he will start announcing some markets that will be reopened.

Mr. Mwale says these markets which will be reopened tomorrow have met the set standards.