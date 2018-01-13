PAC urges govt to find alternative market for street vendors

Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) Leader Andyford Banda says he cautioned government against removing street vendors from the streets of Lusaka.

Mr. Banda has also appealed to government to give an alternative trading place to the displaced traders.

He says government should have planned on how to sustain the growth of trading markets the same way they have been making roads.

Mr. Banda also says government should think through and that they should not ignore the situation and think people will live without food.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda has asked government to let the people trade from the city market saying people are suffering as their businesses have stalled.