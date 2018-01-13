No need to rush in constitution refinement – Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has urged stakeholders not to be in a hurry in refining the republican constitution.

Mr. Lubinda has told Q-News that stakeholders must ensure that ample time is given to the process so people can make informed decisions.

Meanwhile Mr. Lubinda has revealed that his ministry has reached a stage where it will present the constitution amendment bill to cabinet for approval.

He says approving of the amendment bill will bring about the refining of the constitution amendment act of 2016.

Mr. Lubinda notes that the constitution amendment bill has over the past two years attracted the attention of various commentators stressing that his ministry wants to see that the issue is concluded thoroughly.

He points out that refining the constitution is important because reforms such electoral reforms cannot take place in the absence of refined the constitution.