Kabanshi assures vulnerable people in Kanyama

Community Development and Social Welfare Minister Emerine Kabanshi says her ministry will ensure that the payment of the social cash transfer funds for the beneficiaries in Kanyama is fast tracked.

Ms Kabanshi says this will be done to help the traders that have been affected by the closure of the trading areas in the central business district and other areas of Lusaka.

She says with the scaling up of the social cash transfer by government this year, her ministry is working ways to include other women and youths on the program especially from among the affected traders.

She has since assured that her ministry will soon move in to assist the affected traders with resources as currently the situation is being assessed.