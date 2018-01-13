Injury knocks out Ngwenya from Uganda clash

Chipolopolo midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya is a doubt for Sunday’s Group B African Nations Championship (CHAN) tie against Uganda due to injury.

The Power Dynamos midfielder has been sidelined with a knee injury sustained during a friendly match against Orlando Pirates last week.

Team doctor Mwila Lupasha told Fazfootball.com that Ngwenya sustained soft tissue ligaments damage and is under observation.

“Godfrey is currently under observation, we will keep him on treatment for now and will not take part in Sunday’s game,” Lupasha said.

Zambia plays Uganda tomorrow at the Grand Stade de Marrakech at 21:00 hours (CAT) in the opening fixture.

The Chipolopolo boys are grouped with Ivory Coast, Uganda and Namibia.

Pay television channel SuperSport will beam the tournament live.

FULL SQUAD:

(GOALKEEPERS)

Moses Mapulanga (Nkana), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Power Dynamos), John Mwangeni (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco) Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes),

(MIDFIELDERS)

Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba (both Green Buffaloes), Larry Bwalya, Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos, Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Alex Ng’onga (Power Dynamos), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Chanda Mushili Lumwana Radiants)