ZAMTEL backs govt in the fight against cholera, donates items worth K250,000

State owned telecommunications company zamtel has responded to the call by government for stakeholder support in fighting the cholera outbreak by donating assorted items to the cholera treatment centres.

The donation items valued at k250, 000 will be distributed to all treatment centres set up by the inter ministerial taskforce on cholera.

The items, which were handed over to the ministry of health at ministry headquarters this morning, will be distributed immediately.

Zamtel will also be sending cholera awareness messages to its subscribers via sms as a way of further contributing to preventing the spread of the disease.

The donated items include protective clothing such as work suits, gum boots and face masks and disinfectants such as liquid soaps, liquid chlorine and hand sanitisers mainly for health workers and officials at the cholera treatment centres.

Other donated items are cleaning tools such as wheelbarrows, shovels and industrial hand gloves.

Zamtel has also donated 150 (120-litre) capacity waste bins that will be placed in strategic locations in major cities to support the efforts to keep zambia clean and healthy.

The donations were handed over to ministry of health permanent secretary dr kennedy malama by a team of zamtel officials led by corporate communications manager kennedy mambwe.

In his remarks, mr mambwe thanked government through the ministry of health for the coordinated multi-sectoral response to the fight against cholera.

And dr malama thanked zamtel for the donation and emphasised that the donated materials will greatly benefit the health personnel that are taking care of cholera patients in all the centres.