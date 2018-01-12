Zambia to become first world country under MNT

Movement for National Transformation (MNT) President Daniel Shimunza says he will not relent in ensuring that Zambia becomes a First world inclusive advanced nation not middle income nation.

Mr. Shimunza says Zambians are now at a strategic inflection point, and t-junction to decide whether they continue with politics as usual and remain a third world nation, or become a first world nation.

Mr. Shimunza has opposed politics of power saying politics of power compete for presidential office, without assuming the responsibility of leadership beyond self – preservation, and personal insecurity.

He says the nation has high levels of poverty because it remains a third world country.