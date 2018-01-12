Two Cholera cases recorded in Sinazongwe

Sinazongwe District of Southern Province has recorded two cases of Cholera.

Sinazongwe District Commissioner Protancial Mulenga has confirmed the development to QFM News that the two cases recorded are not originally from Sinazongwe district.

Mr. Mulenga says the cases came in the district from the two juvenile who traveled from Lusaka together with their mother to visit the relatives in Sinazongwe.

He explains that it is the same night when they begun to show symptoms of suspected cholera.

He says after the tests were done on them, it was found to be cholera case

Mr. Mulenga says government has put in measures through the local ministry of healthy soon they will have to start the full test of cholera cases all entries into the district.