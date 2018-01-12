Tayali claims HH wants to kill him

The Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali claims that United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema wants to kill him.

Mr. Tayali tells Q News that Mr. Hichilema has taken the case against him to Livingstone for his cadres to clobber and kill him.

Mr. Tayali says he does not understand why Mr. Hichilema had to sue him in Livingstone, but laments that what happened to him when he appeared in court previously is a clear indication that Mr. Hichilema wants him dead.

Meanwhile Mr. Tayali says he is disappointed with Zambia police for not acting on roan member of parliament Chishimba after it presented its facts hinging on his corrupt practices.

He wonders why government keeps protecting Mr. Kambwili.

He says government protected Mr. Kambwili when he was in government, and he is still doing the same even after being fired by President Lungu.

He has since called on the police to arrest the roan lawmaker and take him to court so that complainants against him are vindicated.