HH calls for calm as riots break out in Kanyama

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has called for calm in the country.

The UPND Leader’s call comes after some residents of Kanyama rioted demanding that they should be allowed back on the streets to sell their goods.

Mr. Hichilema says he fully understands the challenges that everyone is facing at this moment but that he is calling for calm as lasting solutions to these challenges will be found.

He has further called on Zambians not to involve themselves in violent protests that would lead to death.

Mr. Hichilema also hopes that even those whose trading places have been declared prohibited throughout the country will not resort to violence but dialogue and identify lasting solutions.