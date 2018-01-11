President Lungu nominates Mumbi Phiri as MP

President Edgar Lungu has nominated PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri as a Member of Parliament.

Mrs. Phiri fills a vacancy left by Lucky Mulusa whose nomination was withdrawn last week and whose ministerial position was revoked by President Lungu.

State House Spokesperson Amos Chanda has told QTV News in a statement that this decision is in exercise of the powers vested in the President under Article 69 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia.

Meanwhile, State House has announced that in its quest to curb the rampant forged media statements being issued by fraudsters, press office will now always stamp and circulate all its statements in PDF or Jpeg format.

Mr. Chanda says all statements will also be duly signed and initialed on each page.