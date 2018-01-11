Hamududu proposes establishment of four agric markets

Opposition Party of National Unity (PNU) President Highvie Hamududu has proposed the establishment of four agricultural produce markets, lamenting that the infamous South West Eastern Township (SOWETO) market has been over stretched.

Mr. Hamududu feels that government is struggling to find alternative trading spaces for street vendors and agricultural produce.

He says it is for this reason; he has encouraged President Edgar Lungu and Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya to facilitate the immediate establishment of the four markets.

Mr. Hamududu, who is also former Bweengwa Member of parliament in the Southern Province, has implored utilization of Constituency Development Fund (CDF), to facilitate expansion of trading spaces for peasant and commercial farmers.

And Mr. Hamududu has asked Local Government Minister, Vincent Mwale to facilitate performance contracts to all council employees, lamenting that transfer of incompetent personal is not a progressive decision.