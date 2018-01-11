Govt assures tourists that Zambia is still a safe, healthy nation

Government has assured the international community that Zambia is still a safe and healthy haven for visits and tourism.

Minister in the Office of the Vice President Sylvia Chalikosa says the cholera situation in the country has not in any way made the country unsafe for visits or tourism.

Ms Chalikosa has stated that only a few places have been affected by the cholera outbreak and measures are being put in place to contain the outbreak in these places.

She said this when she received more donations from 10 entities in the country who have come on board to compliment governments efforts in combating the outbreak.

The 10 companies and cooperate entities that donated assorted items are Bankers Association of Zambia, NAPSA, Trade Kings, Airports Corporation, UNILEVER, PEP Stores, Juba limited, hungry lion, Arkey plastics, Barclays bank and Puma Zambia among others.

And speaking during the donation of the assorted items company representatives assured their commitment to helping combating the outbreak of cholera.

Meanwhile trade kings Zambia has today launched the distribution of 50,000 cases of chlorine worth 2 million kwacha that will be done over a period of 4 months to be distributed to various households in affected areas.