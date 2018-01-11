Chikuse disagrees with Kalaba, Kambwili

Governance Activist Leslie Chikuse says the resignations by former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba and disparaging remarks by Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili alleging that the Patriotic Front (PF) are maneuvers by politicians seeking to contest the August 2021 Presidential elections.

Mr. Chikuse says politicians are ruthlessly fighting in an intra-party marathon following lack of legal clarity whether or not President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 elections, which critics say will be tight race.

Mr. Chikuse has told Q-news that Anti-corruption Commission, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) not to be duped by allegations of corruptions spearheaded by Bahati MP Harry Kalaba, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary General Mwenya Musenge and former Informational and Broadcasting Minister, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili.

He has dismissed Mr. Kabala’s claim that President Lungu is presiding over a corrupt regime.

Mr. Chikuse says as governance is a collective responsibility, it is imperative for law enforcement agencies to probe the named whistle blowers.

The Governance Activist has observed that Mr. Kalaba is being influenced by nepotistic tendencies which wanted to return the PF to a leadership deemed to be linked to its founding president, the late Michael Chilufya Sata, who died in a London Hospital on Tuesday 28t October 2014.