UPND backs govt in the fight against cholera

The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has called on Government to enforce the Local government Act and its subsidiary laws which include the public health Act, Market and Bus Stations to be enforced.

Speaking when the UPND donated Cholera materials to the Ministry of Health, UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka says the party feels duty bound to complement government’s efforts in the fight against Cholera saying everyone is a potential victim.

Mr. Mucheleka, who refused to mention how much money has been spent, has reiterated the party’s commitments towards complementing government’s efforts in fighting cholera.

Mr. Mucheleka has assured that the party is committed to providing material support in fighting the outbreak.

He says the Party is ready to work with authorities and the public to see to it that the cholera fight is won.

And Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale has commended the opposition UPND for partnering with government in the fight against Cholera.

Mr. Mwale says it is necessary for all political parties to put politics aside and safe lives for the people of Zambia.

And receiving the donations, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has also praised the UPND for showing maturity stressing that this is a sign of brotherhood.

Dr. Chilufya has assured that the Ministry of Health together with its partners is doing everything possible to contain the situation and that the people should not despair as the situation is under control.