Tutwa Ngulube faces dismisal

The Patriotic Front (PF) is this Friday scheduled to have a meeting in Kabwe where they will suspend Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube from the party.

PF Central Province Chairperson Chanda Mutale says if Mr. Ngulube wants to continue being a party member, he should pledge his loyalty to the party than bringing its name in disrepute.

Mr. Mutale says the party in the province wants Mr. Ngulube suspended or expelled from the party on an account that he has gone too far, with his unwarranted attacks on republican President Edgar Lungu and the party Secretary General Davis Mwila.

He says the party is aware that Mr. Ngulube has some external influence encouraging him to demonize the party which has overtime built itself to where it is today.

He says it is high time Mr. Ngulube chose where he wants to be or leave the party with immediate effect.

Meanwhile PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Kennedy Kamba has warned that the party will this not condone traitors.

He has rubbished the mast newspaper headline suggesting that the party needs former Foreign Affairs minister Harry Kalaba more than he needs it.