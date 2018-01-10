MNT accuse PF of suffocating media

Movement for National Transformation (MNT) has accused the government of wanting to suffocate the media in the country.

State House last week took measures to curb fake online media statements purportedly issued by President Edgar Lungu through his press aide.

To this effect, State House announced that, all its press statements will be confirmed by the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and state owned newspapers.

But MNT President Daniel Shimunza feels that this move is aimed at sideling and suffocating private media.

Mr. Shimunza tells QTV News that media censorship and blacklisting by State House is tantamount to killing media freedoms in the country.

He says this has shown that the government does not appreciate the private media.