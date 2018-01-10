Lungu swears in four judges

President Edgar Lungu has sworn in three Judges of the Court of Appeals and one High Court Judge.

President Lungu has advised the four judges to refrain from socializing anyhow in order for them to avoid being seen them as politically inclined.

President Lungu says it is important that judges be mindful of what they talk about when in public as it would compromise the integrity and the independence of the judiciary.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of the four judges at State House, President Lungu has also advised judges to uphold the integrity and independence of the Judiciary from what he termed as bad elements.

He says not only the president but also the judges are under siege by bad elements because they are always ahead of everyone.

The President has also expressed happiness that the appointment of the judges for the Court of Appeal was gender balanced and expressed optimism that the judges who were sworn in will deliver as Parliament scrutinized them before ratification.

Those sworn in as judges of the Appeals Court include Justice Mwiinde Siavwapa, Betty Majula, and Petronella Mwitwa-Ngulube while Justice Conceptor Zulu was sworn in a High Court Judge.

The ceremony was witnessed by Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa among other Government Officials