Long Acres Lodge to be upgraded to a Five Star hotel

Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda says the concept of a Five Star hotel at Lusaka’s Long Acres Lodge has full blessings of the Government.

Speaking when he did a spot-check at the Hostels Board of Management (HBoM) yesterday, the Minister said President Edgar Lungu has already given consent to the Ministry of Infrastructure to go ahead with the Public Private Partnership (PPP) to come up with facility.

Mr. Banda says his Ministry will support all the stakeholders that will come on board to ensure that some of the lodge facilities belonging to HBoM are upgraded.

He says department will soon be receive an upgrade and given a new name under which it will operate.

The Minister says Government wants to cater for a different clientele that is not catered for by the private sector.

He says feasibility studies are underway for the hotel at Lusaka’s Long Acres and estimates will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, HBoM Operations Manager Nkole Chisanga says her institution is so far meeting certain standards that will meet different clientele needs.

She says in HBoM’s Strategic Plan is achieve at least a Three Star Hotel by 2021 and increase occupancy by 20 percent.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.