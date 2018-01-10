Harrington urges govt to prioritize environmental sector

Former Transport and Communications Minister William Harrington says the outbreak of cholera in some parts of the country is due to failure by government to prioritize the environmental sector.

Mr. Harrington says lack of policy on environment has also contributed to the outbreak of Cholera because government has no political will to address environmentalconcerns currently facing the country.

Mr. Harrington, who served as environment and natural resources minister under the late President Fredrick Chiluba, has observed the need for government to re-look at issues of environment if it has to show political will in fighting cholera.

He says it is for this reason that has proposed that government should consider re-introducing the ministry of environment and natural resources that will oversee the operations and policies of line ministries so as to fight Cholera and environmental issues.

He has told Q-news that it is impossible as a country to have sustainable development without addressing issues of environment first.