Closure of markets has affected business – Kafwanka

Business and Financial Analyst Blessings Kafwanka says the closure of shops in Lusaka as the defense forces continue to clean the city has a negative impact on businesses.

Mr. Kafwanka has told QTV Business News that the shops, which have remained closed for about a week, will result in people losing out as they are not able to trade.

Mr. Kafwanka says the government has also lost out in terms of taxes as these closed businesses cannot remit taxes to the government.

Meanwhile, the Business and Financial Analyst has commended government for the move it has taken to clean the city of Lusaka.

He says government has done a good thing to remove all street vendors from trading in the streets of Lusaka.

He notes that street vending goes beyond health risks; instead it also affects those with bigger businesses.

Mr. Kafwanka has asked government to speed up cleaning works so as not to affect businesses further.