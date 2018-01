Zambia does not need Commonwealth to resolve political wrangles – ICOZ

Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa says it is a shame to call for outsiders to come and engage politicians in a political dialogue.

Bishop Masupa says Zambia doesn’t need Commonwealth to resolve the political wrangles in the country.

He says political parties can resolve their political tension without involving an outsider.

And Bishop Masupa says the church is more than ready to facilitate the dialogue between opposition political parties and government.