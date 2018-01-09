Govt urged to sensitize rural communities on Cholera

Government has been urged to move in quickly and sensitive rural communities on how they can prevent themselves from getting Cholera.

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani feels that rural people may not have information on how they can prevent cholera as compared to urban dwellers and thus the need to sensitize them effectively.

Mr. Mapani says government should not wait until it is too late when there is an opportunity to sensitize them

He says government should not wait until it is too like the case for Lusaka but that this is the best time to start sensitizing them on the dangers of Cholera which is spreading at a faster pace.