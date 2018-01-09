Chinese Govt donates K50, 000 towards combating Cholera

The Chinese Government has given Zambia K50, 000 to help in the control of the outbreak of Cholera that has so far claimed over 60 lives since it broke out in October last year.

Speaking during the donation in Lusaka, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming says there are more Chinese companies that are willing to donate chemicals towards the fight of cholera.

Mr. Youming says the Chinese government is also expected to donate medicines and vaccines to the Zambian government.

Speaking at the same event the Minister of Healthy Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the donation of the items has just strengthened the friendship between Zambia and China.

Dr Chilufya adds that China has always been supportive from time to time in terms of infrastructure development.

Meanwhile Delta Energy Zambia limited and Nerias investments Limited have also donated K2 million to be used to purchase medical equipments and supplies to setup cholera center treatment at Heroes Stadium.

Delta Energy Zambia limited Corporate Affairs Manager Bertha Kalongelwa says the company hopes that over the 2,000 people that have been infected with cholera will be restored to good health.