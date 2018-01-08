All Bars and clubs to open between 11 hours to 19hours- Mwale

Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale says bars and night clubs in Kanyama and other cholera prone areas shall remain closed until further notice.

He says this will come with serious enforcement and vows to involve the army if the council fails to do so.

And Mr. Mwale has further disclosed that bars and night clubs in area which are not affected will only be allowed to open from 11 hours to 19hrs until further notice.

Meanwhile Mr. Mwale has declared Chinika market as illegal.

He notes that traders who were moved from Soweto market have relocated to Chinika market, thereby increasing the chances of spreading the epidemic further.