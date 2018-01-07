Four PF youths who impounded Mukula trucks released

Inspector general of police kakoma kanganja has confirmed that four pf youths that were arrested and detained for impounding trucks carrying mukula logs have been released on bail pending further investigations.

Thandi kabalika, venny musonda kabamba, fanny zimba-liywali and augustine were released from lusaka central police on saturday morning.

Recently police in lusaka arrested some pf youths who intercepted mukula trucks on friday night.

Suspected pf cadres on friday intercepted 11 containerised trucks laden with mukula logs in shimabala area.

The cadres are said to have harassed the drivers and escort staff from whom they stole more than k30, 000 cash and documents.