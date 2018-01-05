ZRA intercepts 22 Mukula Trucks

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted a total of 22 Mukula trucks worth 6.6 Million Kwacha.

In a statement issued to QTV News last evening, ZRA Corporate and Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says among them 3 trucks were intercepted in South Africa at Beit Bridge and are being brought back into Lusaka.

Mr. Sikalinda says the Elite ZRA Anti-Smuggling Squad has been working with various security wings of government to make sure the contraband is brought back to Zambia.

He says the Authority has memorandum of understanding with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

Mr. Sikalinda states that the Authority wishes to thank all the security wings for the help rendered to ZRA during this sophisticated assignment.

The ZRA Corporate and Communications Manager has since disclosed that the authority has since forfeited these trucks to the state with immediate effect and the Commissioner General will soon be donating this Mukula Consignment to the state through ZAFFICO.