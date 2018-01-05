TPAZ calls for ‘Timber Indaba’

The Timber Producers Association of Zambia (TPAZ) has called on President Edgar Lungu to consider holding a timber indaba to look at the challenges in the timber industry.

TPAZ Vice President Charles Masange has told QTV News that late Republican President Levy Mwanawasa managed to call for a timber indaba and the nation was able to resolve most of the challenges in the timber industry.

Mr. Masange says the indaba would be important given the fact that there seems to be a gap between stakeholders in the timber industry and the government.